Wilson named to head XPO’s spun-off logistics company

Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, January 12, 2021Last Updated: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
(Photo: XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) said Tuesday that Malcolm Wilson, the current CEO of its European operation, will run the newly created logistics company that XPO plans to spin off into a stand-alone business.

Richard Cawston, currently XPO’s president, supply chain logistics-Europe, will continue in the role with the new company, Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO said. Ashfaque Chowdhury, XPO’s president, supply chain logistics – Americas and Asia Pacific, will also remain in his current role with the new company, XPO said.

Wilson (pictured) joined XPO after it completed its $3.5 billion acquisition of French transport and logistics firm Norbert Dentressangle in 2015. Cawston also joined after the Dentressangle acquisition, while Chowdhury joined after XPO acquired New Breed Logistics, the firm that was headed by current Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, in 2014.

In December, XPO said it would separate its transportation and logistics businesses, and spin off the logistics operations to its shareholders. The initiative is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Brad Jacobs, XPO’s chairman and CEO, will run the transportation company. XPO President Troy Cooper will have the same role with the transportation company. 

At the time the transaction was announced, XPO said the logistics company would be headed by senior executives currently in charge of that business.

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

