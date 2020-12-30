WithSonar top 10 of 2020

A look at the hosts’ favorite episodes from the year

COVID-19 changes freight forecasting: The pandemic changed how we do a lot of things, and freight forecasting was not untouched. The guys highlight how this learning experience will translate into the new year.

Asset maximization for carriers: Kunal Dovedy joins the show to talk cross-border logistics and asset optimization for carriers.

Data drives competition: Dive into how SONAR data helped Kingsgate navigate the volatility of the 2020 freight market to gain market share on its competitors and deepen relationships with its customers.

Bidding freight with SONAR data: Using SONARS 7.0 feature Lane Scorecard, you can see all the market data on every one you want with the click of the button. The guys demonstrate how easy and impactful this can be to your business.

Seasonal volatility in the freight market: Look at seasonal freight predictions for the second half of 2020 after the Fourth of July holiday.

The eye of the storm: Hurricane Laura is set to hit the Louisiana coast; how will that affect freight movement along the Interstate 10 corridor?

Truckload volumes on the rise: Break down why truckload volume is so high and why there is no expectation for it to fall anytime soon.

SONAR for sales: So you want to sell more? Learn how SONAR data can help you hit your numbers in 2020.

Being in the red is bad news: Falasca and Taylor discuss carrier operation ratios (how profitable carriers are) over the past few months and what it could mean for the rest of the industry.

Making conversations trustworthy: Chris Seeds, director of sales at Bridge Logistics, joins the show to discuss how to use data to improve conversations and build trust with your customers.

