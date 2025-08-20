Workhorse Group and Motiv Electric Trucks announce merger agreement

Workhorse Group and Motiv Electric Trucks are merging, and the combination will create one of the largest medium-duty electric truck OEMs in North America.

Sharonville, Ohio-based Workhorse Group, formerly named AMP Electric Vehicles, makes commercial electric vehicles and telematics software for last-mile delivery. Motiv Electric Trucks is a large manufacturer of medium-duty electric trucks and buses.

The all-stock transaction, announced last week, values the combined company at approximately $105 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to Workhorse shareholder approval.

The merger joins Workhorse’s manufacturing capabilities and national dealer network with Motiv’s diverse product portfolio and fleet relationships to serve the growing $23 billion medium-duty truck segment with a full range of Class 4-6 electric vehicles.