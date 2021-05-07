  • ITVI.USA
Working with trucking influencers — Cyberly

The complicated world of trucker social media

Recruiting drivers is a problem and that has marketers planning to spend MORE on channels like social media and email. So why hasn’t the trucking industry started harnessing the power of its own drivers’ social media presence?

On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve talks with Tom Augenthaler of The Influence Marketer about how trucking companies can start working with influencers to help solve a recruiting problem that isn’t going away anytime soon. 

This plus the logistics of delivering flowers on Mother’s Day — how giving flowers got started and how they arrive on your doorstep. 

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps of all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

