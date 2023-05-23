Worldwide Logistics Group expands customs brokerage in California

Freight forwarder Worldwide Logistics Group (WWL) announced Tuesday the acquisition of customs brokerage P. W. Bellingall (PWB).

San Francisco-based PWB specializes in transportation and logistics for the coffee and food sectors.

The deal expands WWL’s in-house customs brokerage offering. WWL has a presence in the food and beverage logistics industry and operates a safety-certified food-grade warehouse in New York.

This was the first acquisition for New Jersey-based WWL, which has focused on organic growth initiatives since it launched 25 years ago.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“PWB’s exceptional hands-on personal service, which aligns closely with our company culture, has earned them legendary status in the customer brokerage arena of Northern California and our global offerings and extensive reach enable us to provide PWB’s esteemed customer base with an enhanced, comprehensive solution,” said Tom Peacock, WWL president.





WWL is an integrated logistics provider with more than 40 offices in 20 countries. The forwarder is primarily focused on air, ocean and surface transportation and logistics in addition to its customs brokerage, warehousing and fulfillment and e-commerce services.

“While we are open to strategic ‘tuck in’ acquisitions, we will continue to emphasize organic growth as we have for our 25-year history,” said Joe Monaghan, WWL chairman and CEO.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

