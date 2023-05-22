R&R Express acquires North Carolina carrier Taylor Transportation

Transportation and logistics provider R&R Express announced Monday the acquisition of truckload carrier Taylor Transportation.

Taylor primarily provides dedicated transportation services for the tire and auto industries out of two locations in North Carolina and Tennessee. The deal includes the acquisition of Taylor’s 85 tractors and more than 200 trailers. The company has 104 employees, including 88 drivers.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

A news release said the addition of Taylor will improve shipping times and add more than 75 years of leadership experience.

“Taylor’s fleet of new tractors and trailers along with their two service facilities, leaders, and their team will help R&R become even more efficient and continue to provide our customers with best-in-class customer service,” said R&R Express CEO Richard Francis.

Pittsburgh-based R&R Express holds a portfolio of transportation providers and 3PLs. It offers TL, less-than-truckload, heavy-haul, final-mile, intermodal, power-only and brokerage services.





In March, the company added 100 trucks and 200 trailers to its network when it acquired Denver-based Load to Ride.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

Average retail diesel fuel prices drop in California