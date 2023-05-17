Roadrunner cuts transit times on more lanes

Less-than-truckload provider Roadrunner said Wednesday it has improved transit times on 149 lanes throughout its network.

The changes include quicker turn times in 33 origin and 39 destination points, representing 14 million ZIP code to ZIP code combinations. The company has used investments in tech, automation and machine learning to improve direct routing as well as dock and network operations.

“We review data in real-time and seek out every opportunity to optimize our network,” said Shari Leon, vice president of linehaul operations. “On average, we are providing 1-day faster service in these 149 lanes when shipped on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Our ‘Weekend Plus’ service is expedited service at LTL rates — it’s an advantage that we can offer due to our direct routing over long distance.”

Roadrunner (OTC: RRTS) specializes in shipping LTL freight long distances to and from major metropolitan areas. It is improving the way it loads a trailer at origin to create more direct transfer of freight and minimize rehandling at terminals. The changes have improved its on-time metrics and reduced exceptions to less than 1%.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company has zeroed in on tech-enabled initiatives aimed at improving LTL service after breaking up its prior conglomerate structure of asset-heavy and asset-light transportation and logistics businesses.

The latest changes mark the fifth network enhancement for Roadrunner.





“We’ve reduced transit times across the country due to significant improvements in our operational efficiency. Our strategic decisions are powered by data, allowing us to reduce transit times, expand to new markets and improve our on-time service percentages,” stated Tomasz Jamroz, head of operations.

The company also touts rail-free transportation and one-day service for Friday-dispatched freight between Southern California and Chicago.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

