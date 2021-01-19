Worthy weather movies for truckers: Part 4

Movies can be an entertaining way for professional truckers to spend their down time. Based on reviews from critics and general audiences, these are some weather-themed and natural disaster movies that drivers may want to check out.

‘Key Largo’ (1948)

While many acclaimed weather-themed films involve harrowing stories of survival and danger, some of the best ones simply use Mother Nature as the backdrop to a great story. Released in 1948, “Key Largo” stars the legendary Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Bogart plays a man who visits his late war buddy’s Key Largo family hotel, owned by his friend’s widow (Bacall) and her father. A powerful hurricane is heading directly for the lavish resort as a series of mysterious deaths rocks the guests and staff.

Key Largo was the fourth and final film pairing “Bogie” and Bacall. It was directed by John Huston in film noir style, and was adapted by Huston and Richard Brooks from Maxwell Anderson’s 1939 play of the same name. “Key Largo” also stars Edward G. Robinson, Lionel Barrymore and Claire Trevor.

‘Earthquake’ (1974)

One of the most terrifying natural disasters is an earthquake. While minor earthquakes are common in many parts of the world, including the U.S., trying to detect when the next big one will strike is extremely difficult. The classic disaster movie “Earthquake” shook up the film world in 1974. An all-star cast played various interconnected characters struggling to survive when an earthquake of unimaginable magnitude hits Los Angeles.

The movie stars Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner, George Kennedy, Lorne Greene, Geneviève Bujold, Walter Matthau, Victoria Principal and Richard Roundtree. It was directed by Mark Robson, and based on a screenplay by George Fox and Mario Puzo (author of The Godfather). It’s notable for the use of an innovative sound effect called Sensurround, which created the sense of actually experiencing an earthquake in theatres.

‘The Impossible’ (2012)

Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor star as tourists in this gripping and emotional film based on true events. Set in Thailand, the award-winning movie documents the lead-up and aftermath of the 2004 tsunami. Parents Maria and Henry, along with their three sons, are torn apart by the massive 100-foot wave. They must fight for survival while trying to find their way back to one another.

Released in the U.S. in November 2012, “The Impossible” was directed by J.A. Bayona and written by Sergio G. Sánchez, both from Spain. It was based on the experience of María Belón and her family.

Naomi Watts received an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading role, but lost to Jennifer Lawrence for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

‘The Hurricane Heist’ (2018)

“The Hurricane Heist” is about a maintenance worker, his meteorologist brother and a Treasury agent contending with a band of rogue Treasury agents who plan to use a Category 5 hurricane to cover their tracks of a bank robbery.

According to some critics, this film is a throwback to the overblown action thrillers of yesteryear, as well as a thoroughly mediocre example of why they don’t make them like this anymore. The movie’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is 23%.

It was released in March 2018, received negative reviews and was a box-office bomb. It made just $32 million against its estimated $35 million budget, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB). “The Hurricane Heist” is for people who like movies that are so bad they’re good. It was directed by Rob Cohen, written by Jeff Dixon and Scott Windhauser.

