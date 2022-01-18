XPO adds LTL terminals in Wisconsin, Arkansas

XPO Logistics Inc. said Monday it has opened terminals in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and Texarkana, Arkansas, adding 50 dock doors to its 16,000-door terminal network.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO (NYSE: XPO), which operates LTL, truck brokerage, intermodal and last-mile delivery businesses, now has 291 LTL terminals across North America. The company said it plans to add 900 dock doors by the end of 2023, boosting its door network by 6%.

XPO also said it has opened fleet maintenance shops in Ohio, New York, Florida and Nevada. It has also upgraded its trailer manufacturing facility in Searcy, Alabama, with the goal of doubling the year-over-year output of units during 2022.

XPO telegraphed some of these moves last November when it reported its first quarterly financial results since it spun off its logistics business, GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), in August to become a transportation-centric business. LTL accounts for about two-thirds of the reconstituted company’s profits.

By comparison, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) and Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), considered the two best-performing LTL carriers, operate 251 and 172 terminals, respectively.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes XPO (No. 8), Saia (No. 16), and Old Dominion (No. 9).