XPO adds LTL terminals in Wisconsin, Arkansas

Sheboygan and Texarkana facilities bring terminal network to 291

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, January 18, 2022
1 minute read
XPO adds two LTL terminals (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

XPO Logistics Inc. said Monday it has opened terminals in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and Texarkana, Arkansas, adding 50 dock doors to its 16,000-door terminal network.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO (NYSE: XPO), which operates LTL, truck brokerage, intermodal and last-mile delivery businesses, now has 291 LTL terminals across North America. The company said it plans to add 900 dock doors by the end of 2023, boosting its door network by 6%.

XPO also said it has opened fleet maintenance shops in Ohio, New York, Florida and Nevada. It has also upgraded its trailer manufacturing facility in Searcy, Alabama, with the goal of doubling the year-over-year output of units during 2022.

XPO telegraphed some of these moves last November when it reported its first quarterly financial results since it spun off its logistics business, GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), in August to become a transportation-centric business. LTL accounts for about two-thirds of the reconstituted company’s profits.

By comparison, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) and Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), considered the two best-performing LTL carriers, operate 251 and 172 terminals, respectively. 

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes XPO (No. 8), Saia (No. 16), and Old Dominion (No. 9).

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.
