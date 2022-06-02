XPO names Amo to run spinoff’s brokerage unit

XPO Logistics Inc. said Thursday that Lou Amo, currently the president of XPO’s North American brokerage unit, will become president of the brokerage business that will be spun off from XPO later this year.

Amo joined XPO (NYSE: XPO) in 2012 as vice president, brokerage operations. His role was expanded in 2016 to include oversight of XPO’s expedited and managed transportation businesses. Amo was promoted in 2020 to his current role.

A 23-year industry veteran, he will report to Drew Wilkerson, who will be running the spun-off company. Amo will be in charge of what is by far the largest and most profitable businesses in the spun-off company.

XPO will spin off its brokerage, last-mile and managed transportation businesses into a stand-alone company. XPO is exploring the sale of its freight forwarding business, which was originally to be part of the spinoff. It sold its North American intermodal business in March to STG Logistics for $710 million in cash.

The spinoff will result in XPO becoming a pure-play LTL operator in North America.

Separately, XPO said it has filed a confidential registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the impending spinoff. Companies typically submit confidential information to get the agency’s feedback before a filing becomes public. XPO followed this protocol when it spun off its contract logistics business, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO), last summer.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes XPO Logistics (No. 8).