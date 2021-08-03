XPO shuttering Texas distribution center, laying off 29 employees

XPO Logistics Inc. announced it will be closing a distribution center in San Antonio, after one of its customers did not renew a contract.

The permanent closure of XPO’s facility at 6707 Interstate 10 East will result in 29 employees being laid off, according to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission Monday.

“XPO anticipates that the termination of employment at the facility will occur during a 14-day period beginning Aug. 2, which will result in the termination of all 29 remaining regular, full-time, hourly and salaried XPO employees and all contingent workers,” the letter said. “However, there may be opportunities for many of the XPO employees to transfer to another XPO location in the area.”

XPO Logistics is based in Greenwich, Connecticut. It is one of the 10 largest providers of transportation and logistics services in the world, with a global warehouse network of 744 locations and 40,000 employees, providing truck capacity for about 50,000 shippers.

XPO has five other locations in the San Antonio area, according to its website. Last year, XPO closed two distribution centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, laying off 357 people.

XPO Logistics recently completed its spinoff of GXO Logistics, creating two independent public companies.

