Yellow Corp. to sell 4 terminals for $6.9M

Long Island, New York terminal headlines latest liquidation request

Todd Maiden
Yellow Corp.'s liquidation will enter its third year next month. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Key Takeaways:

  • Bankrupt Yellow Corp. seeks court approval to sell four terminals for $6.85 million.
  • The sale includes terminals in New York, Nebraska, New Jersey, and Louisiana.
  • Proceeds will help settle employee claims and other debts.
  • This is part of a larger liquidation of over 210 terminals for nearly $2.4 billion since bankruptcy filing.
Defunct Yellow Corp. has entered a request with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware to sell four terminals for $6.85 million, according to a Monday filing.

The purchase agreements for the owned properties include a 38-door terminal near Long Island, New York valued at $4 million, a 39-door service center near Omaha, Nebraska ($2 million), a 20-door facility near Atlantic City, New Jersey ($600,000), and a 15-door location in Alexandria, Louisiana ($250,000).

The buyers appear to include various real estate and other investor groups.

Proceeds from the sales will settle claims against the estate, including employee claims for PTO, sick time and amounts sought under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The bankrupt less-than-truckload carrier has liquidated more than 210 terminals for nearly $2.4 billion since filing for bankruptcy in 2023.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.