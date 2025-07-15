Yellow Corp. to sell 4 terminals for $6.9M

Defunct Yellow Corp. has entered a request with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware to sell four terminals for $6.85 million, according to a Monday filing.

The purchase agreements for the owned properties include a 38-door terminal near Long Island, New York valued at $4 million, a 39-door service center near Omaha, Nebraska ($2 million), a 20-door facility near Atlantic City, New Jersey ($600,000), and a 15-door location in Alexandria, Louisiana ($250,000).

The buyers appear to include various real estate and other investor groups.

Proceeds from the sales will settle claims against the estate, including employee claims for PTO, sick time and amounts sought under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The bankrupt less-than-truckload carrier has liquidated more than 210 terminals for nearly $2.4 billion since filing for bankruptcy in 2023.

