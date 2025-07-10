Carrier Logistics automates LTL shipment data entry

Carrier Logistics, Inc. (CLI) announced Thursday that data entry fields on its transportation management system can now be automatically populated from a bill of lading.

The Elmsford, New York-based SaaS provider said a new AI-powered tool will allow less-than-truckload carriers using its FACTS freight management system to upload shipment data from a BOL. The automated process significantly reduces the time spent and errors created by manual data entry.

The tool reduces discrepancies, which often result in reweighing freight and reworking freight bills.

“This technology directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in our industry — capturing critical shipment data quickly and accurately,” said Ben Wiesen, president of CLI, in a news release.

CLI primarily works with asset-based LTL carriers, last-mile operators and cross-dock providers.

“By extracting data in real time, we help carriers act faster and more confidently. The result is a transformative solution that helps LTL carriers using FACTS turn operational efficiency into a strategic advantage,” Wiesen said.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden: