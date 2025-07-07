Cold storage provider Lineage announces expansion in Canada

Temperature-controlled warehouse operator Lineage Inc. announced that recent acquisitions and expansion projects in Canada will expand its network by 13 million cubic feet and more than 68,000 pallet positions.

The company said Monday that it has acquired three cold storage facilities in Quebec, Canada. The new warehouses are located near Montreal and increase its Canadian footprint to more than 30 locations.

Novi, Michigan-based Lineage (NASDAQ: LINE) also announced expansion projects at three existing locations in Canada, including the addition of 1,500 blast-freezing pallet positions at a Calgary location.

The upgrades are expected to be completed by the middle of next year.