Cass Freight Index: Shipments down, rates up in May

According to monthly data from Cass Information Systems, freight shipments declined again in May and underperformed normal seasonal trends. However, carriers successfully advanced pricing initiatives as trade tensions appear to be easing.

Cass’ multimodal shipments index dipped 0.4% from April to May (down 3.4% seasonally adjusted) and was 4% lower than the same month last year. The dataset has been underwater on a year-over-year comparison for 28 straight months.

“The trade war is having a variety of effects, with pre-tariff consumer spending still supporting freight demand,” the report said. “The negative consequences of tariff effects are partly reflected in May data, as pre-tariff inventory stocking has started to turn to destocking, and those stocks will start to thin in the coming months.”

May 2025

y/y

2-year

m/m

m/m (SA) Shipments -4.0% -9.6% -0.4% -3.4% Expenditures 0.8% -8.3% 1.4% 1.2% TL Linehaul Index 0.6% -1.2% -0.8% NM Table: Cass Information Systems (SA – seasonally adjusted)



