ArcBest touts results from EV semi pilot

Transportation and logistics company ArcBest announced Wednesday the successful completion of a pilot using an electric Class 8 truck in over-the-road operations. The company concluded the unit’s “performance generally matched its diesel counterparts” during the long-range evaluation.

The three-week test was conducted through its less-than-truckload subsidiary, ABF Freight, using a Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) semi on routes between ABF terminals in Reno, Nevada, and Sacramento, California.

The truck averaged 321 miles per day (4,494 miles in total) with a 1.55 kilowatt-hour usage per mile across a variety of routes, including a 7,200-foot climb over Donner Pass in Northern California.

“We’re not looking for a truck that performs well ‘for an EV.’ It must meet or exceed the performance and total cost of ownership targets of our most efficient diesel units,” said ABF Freight President Matt Godfrey in a news release. “This pilot gives us great insight into the potential of EV semis in our operations.”

The company pointed to limitations for broader application of electric trucks, citing a “need for continued development of charging infrastructure to support broader deployment across longer routes.”

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) said it has also been testing electric versions of yard tractors, forklifts and Class 6 straight trucks.

“While the path to decarbonization presents complex challenges — such as infrastructure needs and alternative fuel development — it also opens the door to innovation,” said Dennis Anderson, ArcBest’s chief innovation officer. “Vehicles like the Tesla Semi highlight the progress being made and expand the boundaries of what’s possible as we work toward a more sustainable future for freight.”

Tesla has targeted volume production of its semi for next year.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden: