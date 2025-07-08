Yellow Corp. selling 4 terminals for $4M

Various real estate investors have entered agreements to acquire four terminals valued at $3.95 million from Yellow Corp.’s estate, according to a filing with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. The defunct less-than-truckload carrier has liquidated more than 200 terminals fetching roughly $2.4 billion since filing for bankruptcy in 2023.

The owned properties include a 50-door terminal in Birmingham, Alabama, valued at $1.55 million, a 30-door terminal near Pittsburgh ($1.53 million), a 29-door facility in Columbia, South Carolina ($650,000) and a 12-door terminal in Fairfield, Maine ($225,000).

It appears no LTL carrier is involved in the latest asset sales.

Proceeds from the property sales will be used to settle claims filed against the estate, including employee claims for PTO, sick time and amounts sought under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.