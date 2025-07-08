Sign In Newsletters Contact Us

Yellow Corp. selling 4 terminals for $4M

Real estate investors make up group of latest buyers

Todd Maiden
Yellow's estate has sold roughly $2.4 billion in real estate since the liquidation began two years ago. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Key Takeaways:

  • Real estate investors purchased four Yellow Corp. terminals for $3.95 million.
  • The sale is part of Yellow Corp.'s ongoing bankruptcy liquidation, which has yielded roughly $2.4 billion from over 200 terminals.
  • Proceeds will help settle various claims against the bankrupt company, including employee claims.
  • The sale involved no less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers, and Yellow Corp. currently holds $621 million in cash.
Various real estate investors have entered agreements to acquire four terminals valued at $3.95 million from Yellow Corp.’s estate, according to a filing with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. The defunct less-than-truckload carrier has liquidated more than 200 terminals fetching roughly $2.4 billion since filing for bankruptcy in 2023.

The owned properties include a 50-door terminal in Birmingham, Alabama, valued at $1.55 million, a 30-door terminal near Pittsburgh ($1.53 million), a 29-door facility in Columbia, South Carolina ($650,000) and a 12-door terminal in Fairfield, Maine ($225,000).

It appears no LTL carrier is involved in the latest asset sales.

Proceeds from the property sales will be used to settle claims filed against the estate, including employee claims for PTO, sick time and amounts sought under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

In March, the Teamsters union appealed a prior court ruling freeing Yellow from WARN liability.

A recent filing with the court showed the estate held $621 million in cash at the end of May. Yellow has paid more than $165 million in legal and advisory fees since the liquidation began.

