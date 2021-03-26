You’ve been Suez-ed — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?
Inventory shortages and oil prices only tip of the iceberg for freight delays
After a week filled with big news stories, Dooner and The Dude close out with a WHAT THE TRUCK?!? filled with information on the problem in Egypt.
The guys got the low-down on the Convoy story with founder and CEO Dan Lewis.
Plus they discussed the impending inventory crisis, warehouse rates taking a big jump, human trafficking in trucking, Pepsi producing Peeps and more.
Dooner and The Dude welcomed special guests Dan Lewis, CEO and founder of Convoy; Vitaly Bekker, senior transportation specialist at Aritzia; Chris Lee, influencer at ChrisLeeTV; and Andrew Cox, FreightWaves retail analyst.
