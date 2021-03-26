  • ITVI.USA
    15,901.270
    -7.270
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    28.080
    0.160
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,871.060
    11.920
    0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.830
    -0.160
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.330
    -0.080
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.030
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.700
    -0.180
    -6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.250
    -0.110
    -4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.140
    -4.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
You’ve been Suez-ed — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Inventory shortages and oil prices only tip of the iceberg for freight delays

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, March 26, 2021
0 2 1 minute read

After a week filled with big news stories, Dooner and The Dude close out with a WHAT THE TRUCK?!? filled with information on the problem in Egypt. 

The guys got the low-down on the Convoy story with founder and CEO Dan Lewis. 

Plus they discussed the impending inventory crisis, warehouse rates taking a big jump, human trafficking in trucking, Pepsi producing Peeps and more. 

Dooner and The Dude welcomed special guests Dan Lewis, CEO and founder of Convoy; Vitaly Bekker, senior transportation specialist at Aritzia; Chris Lee, influencer at ChrisLeeTV; and Andrew Cox, FreightWaves retail analyst. 
