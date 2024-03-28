YunExpress charters Atlas Air freighters for US e-commerce service

All-cargo airline Atlas Air on Thursday announced that YunExpress, a freight forwarder based in China that specializes in cross-border small package delivery, has signed a long-term transportation services agreement for dedicated use of a Boeing 777-200 freighter.

YunExpress launched its first 777 charter service, operated by Atlas Air, in December between Xiamen, China, and Miami. Atlas Air did not issue a news release at the time about the new partnership.

YunExpress is a subsidiary of Zongteng Group, a large, China-based provider of cross-border warehousing and logistics services for e-commerce sellers.

Atlas Air will begin operating YunExpress’ second freighter in April six times per week on trans-pacific routes between China and the U.S.



