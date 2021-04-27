  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsTransmission Podcast

Zooming in the automotive sector — Transmission

What the digital transition has brought to automakers

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, April 27, 2021
0 2 1 minute read

Transmission is sponsored by AIT. When you switch to AIT Worldwide Logistics for automotive shipping you’re partnering with a team of logistics professionals in Asia, Europe and North America who develop customized supply chain solutions that are just as unique as your business. Whether it’s trans-border hot-shot trucking, express ocean service, or an exclusive air charter, AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — every time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics  

The switch to Zoom meetings and Google Hangouts was difficult for some, but after a year of working from home, most companies have figured out how to make digital workplaces actually work. 

Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey use this episode of Transmission to explore how the automotive manufacturing industry handled this transition and talk to Conway Jeffress, director of sales for industrial automotives at AIT, about life in the Zoom era. 

Even though more meetings are happening virtually, sometimes you still need to actually go to a facility to make sure things work the way they were promised. They discuss how to handle the balance between safety and productivity even as the pandemic abates. 

Sharkey and Blanco also break down the impending boom of electric vehicles and how infrastructure adaptations like grid size and charging stations are key to the success of that growth.

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, April 27, 2021
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

