Zooming in the automotive sector — Transmission

The switch to Zoom meetings and Google Hangouts was difficult for some, but after a year of working from home, most companies have figured out how to make digital workplaces actually work.

Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey use this episode of Transmission to explore how the automotive manufacturing industry handled this transition and talk to Conway Jeffress, director of sales for industrial automotives at AIT, about life in the Zoom era.

Even though more meetings are happening virtually, sometimes you still need to actually go to a facility to make sure things work the way they were promised. They discuss how to handle the balance between safety and productivity even as the pandemic abates.

Sharkey and Blanco also break down the impending boom of electric vehicles and how infrastructure adaptations like grid size and charging stations are key to the success of that growth.



