10 exercises for truckers at rest stops

Exercising while at rest stops and gas stations is a great way for truckers to stay healthy and keep moving. Here are some exercises chosen for truckers because they are effective and require little equipment, space and time.
Walking lunges
It’s easy for drivers to find space to do walking lunges around their truck or at rest stops. Truckers should try to keep the angles between their thighs and calves at 90 degrees to protect knees and ensure an effective workout.
Kettlebells/dumbbells
There are a myriad of exercises truckers can do to build strength and endurance with just one or two pieces of equipment. Here are over 50 kettlebell exercises. Here are 30 dumbbell exercises to choose from.
Tricep dips
Truckers can find somewhere on the side of a truck or curb for a few dozen tricep dips. Drivers should avoid dipping their shoulders below elbows to help prevent shoulder injuries.
Planks
Planks are some of the most effective full-body exercises. They keep cores strong and could help counteract the hours spent sitting behind the wheel.
Squats
Squats work body parts that are otherwise stagnant while drivers are on the road. They don’t require any equipment or much space. Some truckers might find room in the cabin to do squats or some of these other exercises. To protect knees, drivers should keep their knees from extending forward past their toes while squatting.
Jumping jacks
This classic workout provides serious cardio benefits for drivers, such as weight control and reduced stress levels. Modified jumping jacks can protect knees and ankles for truckers with a history of joint pain or injuries.
Calf raises
Calf raises can be done almost anywhere. Holding something heavy such as a kettlebell or dumbbells can make calf raises more effective for building muscle.
Pushups
There are many variations of pushups that focus on different muscle groups. Most pushups work primarily the biceps, triceps and abdominal muscles. Drivers should look for even ground and bring a mat or towel for exercises such as pushups, situps and planks.
Situps
According to Healthline, situps can improve muscle mass, keep cores strong and improve posture. When doing traditional situps, truckers should keep their feet planted on the ground and avoid pulling on their necks during each situp.
Jogging
Truckers can jog in place if they don’t have much space. Alternatively, they can jog around their truck or around rest stop areas. Jogging can help manage blood pressure and strengthen heart muscles.
Anyone who is changing exercising habits should start out slowly, adding more time and difficulty to workouts over time as their body gets used to working out more intensely. Depending on the type of exercise, stretching before and after can be a good way to prevent injuries.
Drivers should consult a doctor before changing their exercise habits.
Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.
