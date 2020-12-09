1A Auto driving for faster deliveries with Jacksonville warehouse

1A Auto will park its Southeast distribution operations in Jacksonville, Florida.

The online-only aftermarket auto parts retailer will open an 86,800-square-foot warehouse near JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal in the first quarter of 2021.

Massachusetts-based 1A Auto will use the Jacksonville facility for same-day shipments of imported auto accessories and repair parts from Asia for e-commerce distribution throughout the southeast United States.

“Our new facility’s proximity to JAXPORT, the rail, the airport and the UPS sort center makes Jacksonville an excellent logistics location for retail and e-commerce in particular,” said Rich Higgins, 1A Auto’s head of logistics. “We’re able to reach virtually 100% of our customers in Florida overnight from Jacksonville, which was a real selling point for us.”

1A Auto will use the warehouse for same-day e-commerce distribution throughout the Southeast. (Photo: JAXPORT)

1A Auto’s Jacksonville operations will create 30 jobs initially, but the company said it hopes to grow to 100 jobs within the first couple of years.

Founded by Rick Green out of a family garage in 1999, 1A Auto has grown into one of the nation’s largest suppliers of aftermarket auto parts. The company caters to do-it-yourselfers and offers thousands of how-to videos to help consumers complete their own auto repairs.

JAXPORT CEO Eric Green said he was “thrilled” to welcome 1A Auto to Jacksonville.

“JAXPORT’s efficiencies and strategic location continue to attract some of the biggest names in e-commerce,” Green said. “Every time a company opens a new distribution or fulfillment center here, it creates local jobs throughout the supply chain.”

JAXPORT said cargo activity through the Jacksonville seaport supports 138,000 jobs and more than $31 billion in annual economic impact for Florida.

Click for more American Shipper/FreightWaves stories by Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills.