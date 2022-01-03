  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

1st snowstorm of season heading to South, Mid-Atlantic

Whiteout conditions possible from Georgia to New Jersey

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Sunday, January 2, 2022
1 minute read
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A storm system will intensify Sunday night, tracking across the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic through Monday.

Related: Chaining up: 4 pro tips for truckers

It will be the first significant snow of the season for these regions. The National Weather Service has winter weather alerts posted from northern Georgia to New Jersey.

Rain will change to snow Sunday night, with snow continuing Monday, causing possible significant disruptions to transportation, business operations and supply chain networks. Major cities within the potential impact zone include Washington; Baltimore; Richmond, Virginia; and Asheville, North Carolina. Major highways that could become treacherous include Interstates 81 and 95, along with sections of other secondary interstate highways and U.S. highways.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events and radar, 6:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 2, 2022. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

Snow totals will range from 3 to 8 inches, depending on location and elevation, with some locally higher amounts. Mountain winds will gust from 30 to 40 mph, with gusts exceeding 40 mph in some spots. Blowing snow will result in periods of whiteout conditions and reduced visibility.

Road and business closures are possible, especially where winds are strongest and snow is heaviest. Trees and electrical lines could be blown down, leading to roadblocks and power outages. The storm should end in the mid-Atlantic by late Monday afternoon or early evening.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 81 from Harrisonburg, Virginia, to Knoxville.
• Interstate 95 from Richmond to Baltimore.
• U.S. Highway 1 from Richmond to Baltimore.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

51-year Sierra snowfall record shattered

A look back: 6 impactful weather events in 2021 transportation

How ‘killer’ summer heat stole the Christmas tree supply

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Sunday, January 2, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his 20 years of on-air experience, Nick has worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV forecasting weather and reporting on weather from the field. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in February 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” eight consecutive years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.