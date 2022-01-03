1st snowstorm of season heading to South, Mid-Atlantic

A storm system will intensify Sunday night, tracking across the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic through Monday.

It will be the first significant snow of the season for these regions. The National Weather Service has winter weather alerts posted from northern Georgia to New Jersey.

Rain will change to snow Sunday night, with snow continuing Monday, causing possible significant disruptions to transportation, business operations and supply chain networks. Major cities within the potential impact zone include Washington; Baltimore; Richmond, Virginia; and Asheville, North Carolina. Major highways that could become treacherous include Interstates 81 and 95, along with sections of other secondary interstate highways and U.S. highways.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events and radar, 6:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 2, 2022. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

Snow totals will range from 3 to 8 inches, depending on location and elevation, with some locally higher amounts. Mountain winds will gust from 30 to 40 mph, with gusts exceeding 40 mph in some spots. Blowing snow will result in periods of whiteout conditions and reduced visibility.

Road and business closures are possible, especially where winds are strongest and snow is heaviest. Trees and electrical lines could be blown down, leading to roadblocks and power outages. The storm should end in the mid-Atlantic by late Monday afternoon or early evening.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 81 from Harrisonburg, Virginia, to Knoxville.

• Interstate 95 from Richmond to Baltimore.

• U.S. Highway 1 from Richmond to Baltimore.

