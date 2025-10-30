2,000 drivers left UPS after taking buyouts, analyst says

About 2,000 unionized delivery drivers accepted a buyout offer from UPS in the third quarter, according to an estimate by Satish Jindel, a long-time parcel shipping consultant and president of ShipMatrix.

UPS CEO Carol Tomé said during Tuesday’s earnings briefing that the buyouts will cost the company $175 million. The Atlanta-based parcel logistics giant has not disclosed the actual number of drivers that agreed to take a voluntary separation package.

In July, UPS (NYSE: UPS) offered delivery drivers severance packages worth $1,800 for every year of service, part of a major streamlining campaign that includes closing dozens of package stations to align capacity with lower domestic package volumes. UPS extended the acceptance deadline until mid-August because of low interest in the early retirement plan.

A driver with 27 years of experience would receive a $48,000 buyout, according to the UPS offer sheet. Management previously said that drivers with 25 to 40 years of service were the most likely candidates to take the offer. The Teamsters union said the early retirement offer was insufficient and urged members not to sign up.