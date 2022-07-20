2022 Shipper of Choice profile: Aldi

Presented by FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay, the Shipper of Choice award recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain.



Among the top 25 Shippers of Choice for 2022 is … Aldi.

About Aldi

U.S. Headquarters Batavia, Illinois 2021 global net revenue $134 billion Shipper of Choice history First appearance

Why Aldi made the cut

As one of the nation’s fastest-growing grocery retailers, Aldi is known for its budget-friendly private-label products. Its U.S. operations are headquartered in Batavia, Illinois. The company has opened more than 2,100 stores in 38 states since opening its first store in the U.S. in 1976. The company serves more than 40 million customers every month, according to Aldi’s website.

In February, Aldi announced plans to expand its presence on the Gulf Coast by adding 150 new stores. The retailer is opening a 564,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, later this year.

“There is nothing like watching shoppers discover Aldi for the first time,” Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi U.S., said in a release about its national expansion.

According to Statista, Aldi Group’s global net sales were around $134 billion, a 15.3% increase compared to the previous year.

Aldi, a privately held company, was founded by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946 in Essen, Germany. The global retailer operates more than 12,400 stores in 20 countries.

The person who nominated Aldi for the Shipper of Choice award said the grocery chain “has been at the forefront of using EDI [electronic data interchange] to tender freight and, of course, receive information from carriers.”

