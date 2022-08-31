2022 Shipper of Choice profile: Procter & Gamble

The Shipper of Choice award, presented by FreightWaves in partnership with TriumphPay, recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain.

Among the top 25 Shippers of Choice for 2022 is … Procter & Gamble.

About Procter & Gamble

Headquarters Cincinnati Fiscal 2022 revenue $80.18 billion Shipper of Choice history First appearance

Why P&G made the cut

It would be difficult to find a more ubiquitous collection of brands than those under the Procter & Gamble Co. umbrella. P&G (NYSE: PG) has operations in more than 80 countries, and its nearly 300 brands are sold in more than 160 countries. P&G’s business is structured along five reportable segments, the largest of which is home and fabric care. Nearly half of its sales are generated in North America, its largest region.

Like other shippers, P&G has been forced to navigate through a challenging environment of supply chain bottlenecks, inbound supply and outbound truck shortages and higher transportation costs. The company’s after-tax freight costs are expected to be about $300 million higher in its current 2023 fiscal year than the average cost paid in fiscal 2022, executives said on its most recent call with analysts.

The strength of the P&G brand was reflected in the fact that despite an unpredicted $1.4 billion in additional costs from commodity, freight and foreign exchange pressures, it grew core earnings per share by 3% year over year.

“The list of challenges we face heading into our new fiscal year is longer than any I can recall,” President and CEO Jon Moeller said on the call. “The progress we’ve made and our collective commitment to our strategies give me confidence we can manage through these challenges.”

