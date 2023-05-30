3 reasons you won’t want to miss the Future of Supply Chain

FreightWaves is bringing its next live event to the rock ’n’ roll capital of the world.

On June 21-22, the Future of Supply Chain will unite thousands of industry minds in Cleveland to discuss what’s next in the global supply chain and how companies are transforming digitally.

The event will take place at the Huntington Convention Center.

The two-day agenda is packed with sessions on reshoring, markets, geopolitics, economic disruptions, end-to-end visibility, warehousing, artificial intelligence, automation, trade and more.

Here are a few reasons why you won’t want to miss out on this event:





Killer keynotes

We have gathered some of the greatest minds in the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries to share insights, predict future trends and showcase emerging technology.

Over two days, attendees will hear from more than 70 freight industry experts, including keynotes from:

Marian L. Tupy, editor of Human​Progress​.org, senior fellow at the Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity and co-author of “The Simon Abundance Index.” Tupy specializes in globalization and global well‐​being and politics and economics of Europe and Southern Africa. He is also the co-author of “Superabundance: The Story of Population Growth, Innovation, and Human Flourishing on an Infinitely Bountiful Planet” and “Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know: And Many Others You Will Find Interesting.”

George Friedman, an internationally recognized geopolitical strategist on international affairs and expert on foreign policy and intelligence in major media. Friedman is a New York Times bestselling author and founder and chairman of Geopolitical Futures and has briefed numerous military and government organizations in the United States and overseas.

Rana Foroohar, global business columnist at the Financial Times and global economic analyst at CNN, covers the intersection of business, economics, politics and foreign affairs. She recently released her third book, “Homecoming: The Path to Prosperity in a Post-Global World,” a sweeping case that a new age of local economic growth will reunite place and prosperity, putting to an end to the last half-century of globalization.

Andy Lark, a multi-award-winning marketer, an entrepreneur who has built billion-dollar brands and an innovator who has taught thousands of people how to secure advantage in the post-digital economy. Rated in the Top 100 CMOs globally, he has developed high-performance marketing organizations and brands for the world’s largest and smallest companies. He’s advised many of the world’s leading marketing technology brands and is an in-demand speaker on data, AI and marketing.

View the full agenda here.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame party

On June 21, J.B. Hunt will host its 360 Party at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Don’t miss this chance to hang out with your colleagues and peers at the world’s home for all things that rock.

The museum recently announced its latest round of inductees, which includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

The 7-minute showdown

FreightTech startups and incumbents will battle the clock in an effort to win the coveted Best in Show award.

These rapid-fire demos will showcase the latest industry advancements and technology by ensuring the most important details are covered as participants work against the clock.

How does it work? Presenters will have seven minutes to introduce the audience to their companies and products. Once the time is up, the lights go out and the audio is cut — no exceptions.

