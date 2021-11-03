A GQG reunion — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Discover why today’s top-rated LTL carriers rely on DDC FPO. Learn more at ddcfpo.com

Andrew Cox welcomes his former co-host, Seth Holm, back to the Great Quarter, Guys stage for a reunion episode covering Holm’s experience going from freight to venture capital.

Holm, the founder, CEO and portfolio manager at West Brow Capital, talks to Cox about the mission of the fund, the lessons learned since leaving freight and the way VC is flooding into the freight market right now.

The two dig into challenges of managing an investment fund and what the next year looks like for investing in freight.



