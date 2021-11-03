  • ITVI.USA
A GQG reunion — Great Quarter, Guys

Seth Holm comes back to discuss lessons from the venture capital world

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, November 3, 2021
1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Discover why today’s top-rated LTL carriers rely on DDC FPO. Learn more at ddcfpo.com

Andrew Cox welcomes his former co-host, Seth Holm, back to the Great Quarter, Guys stage for a reunion episode covering Holm’s experience going from freight to venture capital. 

Holm, the founder, CEO and portfolio manager at West Brow Capital, talks to Cox about the mission of the fund, the lessons learned since leaving freight and the way VC is flooding into the freight market right now. 

The two dig into challenges of managing an investment fund and what the next year looks like for investing in freight. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

