A look at US disasters involving boats hitting bridges

Tuesday’s bridge collapse in Baltimore wasn’t the first time a bridge crumbled after being struck by a ship or boat.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday morning when cargo ship Dali slammed into it after experiencing power issues. Two people are confirmed dead and four are presumed dead.

The 1.6-mile bridge served as a major roadway for some 35,000 Marylanders every day and overlooked the Port of Baltimore, an important auto hub for the supply chain. The Biden administration has approved $60 million for emergency work in response to the collapse.

Here’s a look at other disasters caused by boats hitting bridges.



