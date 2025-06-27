Air Hong Kong graduates to all-A330 freighter fleet

Air Hong Kong, a freighter subsidiary of Cathay Pacific Airways and capacity provider for DHL Express, has completed a seven-year transition from an Airbus A300-600 fleet to an all-A330 airline, the companies announced Friday.

Air Hong Kong recently received its final A330 and retired the last A300-600 cargo jet. The A330 is newer and larger than the A300.

The Asian carrier first began operating the A300-600 on behalf of DHL Express in 2004. In 2017, Cathay Pacific acquired DHL Express’s minority stake in Air Hong Kong through a sale-leaseback of aircraft and became its sole owner. Air Hong Kong operates scheduled service for DHL between Hong Kong and major cities throughout Asia, including Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea. Aircraft are also used for occasional charter work when not on duty for DHL

With the completion of the re-fleeting programme, Air Hong Kong now operates an all-A330F fleet comprising 14 aircraft. The total includes 10 A330-300 passenger-to-freighter converted aircraft, of which Air Hong Kong is currently one of the world’s largest operators, and four A330-200 production freighters.