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Airbus installs 1st cargo door for A350 freighter prototype

Airframer has 101 orders for the next-generation widebody jet

Eric Kulisch
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Airbus has installed the first large cargo door for the prototype A350 freighter aircraft at its factory in Toulouse, France. (Photo: Airbus)

Airbus has completed the manufacturing and assembly of the first main deck cargo door for the all-new A350 freighter at its facility in Illescas, Spain.

The component has been delivered to the manufacturer’s final assembly line in Toulouse, France, where it will be integrated into the fuselage of the first test aircraft and undergo testing in the coming weeks, the company said in a news release on Thursday. Airbus is manufacturing two A350F aircraft for flight testing in 2026 to 2027. 

The A350F main deck cargo door is the largest in the industry. Featuring a 14.7-foot cut-out width and a 14.1-foot tall opening, it is designed to make loading and unloading operations easier, faster, and safer. Located in the rear fuselage to maintain an optimal centre of gravity during loading, the door is made from composite materials and features an electrical open/close actuation system. 

Once serial production starts, the main deck cargo door will be delivered from Illescas to Hamburg, Germany, for integration into the aft fuselage and for the installation of the actuation systems. From there, that section of the fuselage will be transported to Toulouse for final assembly.

Airbus has registered 101 orders from 14 customers for the A350. All-Boeing operator Atlas Air last month placed an order for 20 aircraft, with options for an additional 20 units.

The A350F is designed to carry a payload of up to 122 tons and fly up to 4,700 nautical miles. Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, the aircraft will reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions of up to 40% when compared to previous generation aircraft with a similar payload-range capability, in large measure due to a high content of advanced composite materials, according to Airbus.

Airbus is shooting for first commercial delivery in late 2027. Boeing is also developing a next-generation widebody freighter, called the 777-8, to compete with the A350. Boeing has said customer deliveries will begin in 2028.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

Atlas Air switches to Airbus, orders 20 A350 cargo jets

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com