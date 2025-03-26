Aircraft Finance Market Outlook: Buy Now, or Pay the Price Later

As we settle into 2025, the aircraft finance market continues to evolve, presenting both opportunities and challenges for buyers and lenders alike. Costs to borrow are dropping across asset classes in the U.S. economy, stimulating demand for everything from homes to cars and aircraft.

The bottom line is that banks are competing more aggressively for borrowers’ business, which is great for aircraft buyers. This month, we’re seeing some interesting trends emerge, particularly in the owner-flown segment encompassing high-end pistons and turboprops.

The demand for private aircraft remains robust, driven by a combination of factors, including the ongoing recovery in corporate travel and a desire for greater operational flexibility. However, the market is not without its complexities. Let’s dive into the current landscape and what it means for potential aircraft buyers.

Market Dynamics in Owner-Flown Segment

The high-end piston and turboprop market, popular among owner-pilots, is experiencing particularly interesting dynamics. Demand remains strong, driven by both experienced pilots looking to upgrade and newcomers entering the world of aircraft ownership. This segment has seen a notable influx of first-time buyers who, having entered the market in the immediate post-pandemic period, are now looking to upgrade or replace their initial purchases.



