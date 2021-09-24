  • ITVI.USA
    15,948.420
    108.680
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.798
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.010
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,936.600
    100.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.950
    -0.570
    -16.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.610
    0.650
    22%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    -0.240
    -14.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.550
    0.210
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.220
    10.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.110
    0.250
    6.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
All aboard with Anthony and Zach — Freightonomics

Can we get things unstuck on the railroads?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, September 24, 2021
On this episode of Freightonomics, Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith bring on FreightWaves Intermodal Expert Mike Baudendistel for a rail report. 

They figure out whether the congestion issues and limited chassis availability around the ports and ramps will continue to restrict capacity. Baudendistel also gives an update on the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern rail merger.  

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

