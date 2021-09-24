All aboard with Anthony and Zach — Freightonomics

nVision Global, is a leading Global Freight Audit, Supply Chain Management Services company offering enterprise-wide supply chain solutions. With over 4,000 global business “Partners”, nVision Global not only provides prompt, accurate Freight Audit Solutions, but also providing industry-leading Supply Chain Information Management solutions and services necessary to help its clients maximize efficiencies within their supply chain. To learn more, visit www.nvisionglobal.com

On this episode of Freightonomics, Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith bring on FreightWaves Intermodal Expert Mike Baudendistel for a rail report.

They figure out whether the congestion issues and limited chassis availability around the ports and ramps will continue to restrict capacity. Baudendistel also gives an update on the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern rail merger.



