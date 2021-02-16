Amazon acquires Shopify competitor Selz

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has acquired e-commerce platform Selz, the company confirmed to CNBC.

In a statement posted to the Selz site on Jan. 15 but not publicly acknowledged by Amazon until Tuesday, Selz founder Martin Rushe said the startup has reached an “agreement to be acquired by Amazon.”

Selz, based in Sydney, has built a platform to enable small businesses to sell across channels. It allows the seller to manage the entire process — from sales to payments, from fulfillment to returns — in a single place. It offers a number of tools to sellers, including automated email for consumers that abandon items in their carts, and themes that allow for attractive display of inventory.

Terms were not disclosed.

Selz is a direct competitor of Shopify. It is not the first foray for Amazon into the space dominated by Shopify. The e-commerce giant previously operated the Amazon Webstore, which allowed sellers to build digital storefronts on Amazon’s platform. That business closed in 2015.