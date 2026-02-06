Amazon posts Q4 gains from fulfillment orders and faster last-mile delivery

Amazon beat reported mixed financial results in the fourth quarter on Thursday, with revenue surpassing Wall Street estimates, while earnings slightly missed projections

During Amazon’s earnings call, CEO Andy Jassy touted the e-commerce segment’s ability to deliver more essentials to more customers as key growth drivers during the fourth quarter.

“For the third year in a row, globally, in 2025, we achieved both our fastest-ever delivery speeds for Prime members, while also reducing our cost to serve,” Jassy said.

However, shares tumbled more than 8% in after hours trading on the company’s forecasted capital expenditures of about $200 billion for 2026, higher than expected.