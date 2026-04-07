Amazon signs new delivery deal with Postal Service at 20% less volume

Amazon.com has agreed to a new deal for the U.S. Postal Service to continue providing last-mile package delivery service, but at lower levels than in previous years.

The Wall Street Journal and Reuters were first to report Monday that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) had signed a tentative contract with the Postal Service to deliver about 1 billion parcels per year, which represents a 20% cut in volumes. The Journal had previously reported that Amazon planned to reduce postal shipments by at least two-thirds.

The agreement is a financial blow for the Postal Service, which receives $6 billion in revenue from its largest customer, but ensures continued revenue streams as Postmaster General David Steiner warns the mail carrier could run out of cash by next year. He has talked about the need for the Postal Service to do a better job of generating revenue, including through a new program that is auctioning off access to the agency’s last-mile delivery network. The agency lost $9.5 billion in fiscal year 2025, or about $2 billion when excluding non-controllable costs.

Amazon confirmed the new contract. “We’re pleased to have reached a new agreement ​with USPS ​that ⁠furthers our longstanding partnership and ​will let us continue ​supporting ⁠our customers and communities together,” the company said in a statement.