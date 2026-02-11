Newsletters Contact Us

Last-Mile DeliveryModern ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMagTop Stories

Amazon to expand same-day pharmacy delivery by 80% in 2026

Retailer continues to push faster last-mile shipping for merchandise and groceries too

Eric Kulisch
·
Amazon Pharmacy expects to offer same-day prescription delivery to nearly 4,500 communities by the end of the year. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon’s digital pharmacy business will expand same-day prescription delivery service to another 2,000 U.S. cities and towns by the end of 2026, bringing fast medication delivery to millions of customers, part of a broader initiative to speed up delivery across all categories, the company announced on Wednesday.

Last week, Amazon promoted how it set a record for delivery speed in 2025, with over 13 billion items arriving the same or next day globally. In the United States, Prime members received more than 8 billion items the same or next day, up 30% compared to the prior year, with groceries and everyday essentials making up half of the total items.

Amazon says its fast, free-delivery service saved its U.S. Prime members from dozens of trips to a physical store last year.

Amazon Pharmacy will offer free same-day delivery to nearly 4,500 areas once the service is fully rolled out by the end of the year. New service areas will include the states of Idaho and Massachusetts, where Amazon noted that pharmacy closures, staffing shortages and transportation barriers have historically limited access to care. 

“Patients shouldn’t have to choose between speed, cost, and convenience when it comes to their medication, regardless of where they live,” said John Love, vice president, Amazon Pharmacy, in a news release. “By combining our pharmacy expertise with our logistics network, we’re removing critical barriers and helping patients start treatment faster — setting a new standard for accessible, digital-forward pharmacy care.”

Amazon Pharmacy customers experienced meaningful delivery improvements in 2025 across a wide range of communities — from dense urban neighborhoods like Manhattan, reached via e-bikes, to suburban areas such as Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, using electric vehicles, and remote locations like Mackinac Island, Michigan, where prescriptions are delivered by ferries and horses, according to the retailer.

In Los Angeles, One Medical patients were able to pick up medications within minutes using Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks located in the lobby before leaving their primary care office, allowing patients to begin treatment immediately after an appointment. Amazon Pharmacy will continue expanding in-person kiosk access across additional locations in 2026, the company said.

Generally, Amazon Pharmacy customers receive medications the next day or within two to three days. 

Last year, Amazon expanded the geographical reach of its same-day and next-day delivery to more than 4,000 smaller cities, towns and rural areas in 44 states, the result of a $4 billion investment to build out its rural delivery network. 

Amazon said in December that it reached its goal of offering same-day delivery of fresh groceries to 2,300 cities and towns by the end of the year, more than doubling its previous reach. It also began testing 30-minute delivery in Seattle and Philadelphia utilizing micro-fulfillment centers.

The Prime membership program first launched in 2005 offering free two-day delivery on a selection of  one million items, primarily made up of DVDs, CDs, and books. Today, members have access to free delivery on over 300 million items across 35 categories.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

Amazon’s same-day grocery delivery serves as magnet for parcel business

Amazon tests 30-minute delivery in two US cities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com