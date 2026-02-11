Amazon to expand same-day pharmacy delivery by 80% in 2026

Amazon’s digital pharmacy business will expand same-day prescription delivery service to another 2,000 U.S. cities and towns by the end of 2026, bringing fast medication delivery to millions of customers, part of a broader initiative to speed up delivery across all categories, the company announced on Wednesday.

Last week, Amazon promoted how it set a record for delivery speed in 2025, with over 13 billion items arriving the same or next day globally. In the United States, Prime members received more than 8 billion items the same or next day, up 30% compared to the prior year, with groceries and everyday essentials making up half of the total items.

Amazon says its fast, free-delivery service saved its U.S. Prime members from dozens of trips to a physical store last year.

Amazon Pharmacy will offer free same-day delivery to nearly 4,500 areas once the service is fully rolled out by the end of the year. New service areas will include the states of Idaho and Massachusetts, where Amazon noted that pharmacy closures, staffing shortages and transportation barriers have historically limited access to care.