Amazon to spend over $1 billion on transportation safety services

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Driving innovation across the middle mile

DETAILS: Terri Creech, head of product and learning at Amazon Freight Partner, spoke with Hannah McClellan, vice president of Amazon Freight, at the F3: Future of Freight Festival about Amazon Freight’s plans to investment billions of dollars across its product portfolio.

SPEAKER: Hannah McClellan, vice president of Amazon Freight

BIO: McClellan has served as vice president of Amazon Freight for 12 years. She also leads Amazon’s Worldwide Returns, Recommerce & Sustainability organization, as well as the portfolio of inbound transportation services offered to suppliers shipping inventory into Amazon’s fulfillment network.





KEY QUOTES FROM McCLELLAN:

“In 2022, we’re going to spend more than a billion dollars on safety-related investments across our product portfolio.”

“We’re spending more than $100 million this year on a lot of sensor technologies [for trailers] … that will allow us to figure out if something’s wrong with a light or a braking system, tire pressure and just making those trailers are as smart as possible so that we can get ahead of any issues.”

“We’re spending nearly $1 billion dollars across our tractor fleet for everything from front collision warning systems and lane departure avoidance, speed limiters and technology like that.”