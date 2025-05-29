Americold breaks ground on first import-export hub in Canada

Temperature-controlled warehouse operator Americold announced Thursday that it has broken ground on its first import-export hub in Canada.

The Atlanta-based real estate investment trust said the new location will serve Port Saint John in New Brunswick, providing 22,000 pallet positions, or the equivalent of roughly 800 full truckloads, of storage.

Americold (NYSE: COLD) said it will invest between $75 million and $80 million in the facility, which will be served through partnerships with privately held global ports operator DP World and Class I railroad Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) (NYSE: CP).

“The infrastructure investments by DP World and CPKC alongside Port Saint John have attracted major global shipping lines to this location, and we are excited that our world-class cold storage facility and value-added services will support food flows between Central and Eastern Canada, Europe, South America and APAC,” said President of the Americas at Americold Rob Chambers in a news release.

Construction of the location is expected to generate $37 million in direct GDP to the area and up to 100 permanent jobs by the end of 2029. New Brunswick has pledged $1 million in payroll tax rebates.