ANA, Nippon Cargo Airlines begin to merge cargo businesses

Cargo functions at All Nippon Airways and Nippon Cargo Airlines will be merged into a single company as part of a reorganization now underway following ANA’s recent acquisition of the all-cargo carrier, with NCA continuing to operate as an independent airline, according to an industry source with knowledge of the situation.

ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways, NCA and two small passenger carriers, announced Friday morning it has begun a strategic reorganization of the group-wide cargo business aimed at streamlining operations, improving efficiency and maximizing profitability. The news release offered few details, but said the changes would be completed by the end of March 2027.

The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans, said the company is still deciding on how to implement the reorganization. One thing that is clear is that Nippon Cargo Airlines will operate with its own air operator certificate, meaning it won’t be integrated into ANA’s airline operation.

ANA Holdings completed the purchase of Nippon Cargo Airlines on Aug. 3. ANA operates six Boeing 767 cargo jets and two Boeing 777 freighters, in addition to managing cargo carried by its passenger aircraft.