Analyst on X: Trucking is set up for inflationary cycle

Market analyst May Ling (@MarketswithMay) recently highlighted an intriguing trend in the trucking industry through her X (formerly Twitter) post, drawing attention to logistics as a significant component of the Producer Price Index (PPI). Her observations come at a pivotal time for the transportation sector, which has experienced dramatic fluctuations since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, Ling noted that within the PPI, logistics seems to be the first sector that cut capacity in response to soft demand, rather than raising prices to make up for smaller batches.

“Most producers DID NOT reduce capacity — instead, they raised prices to coincide with smaller batch sizes (mostly in goods, but also true in some services),” Ling wrote. “This is what was causing Inflation in many areas and should be deflationary once you get volume increases.”

Very interesting dynamic in trucking. Syncs with what I saw in last Q's earnings $CHRW $JBHT, which was surprisingly constructive.



The PPI is a critical economic indicator that measures the average change over time in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. Unlike the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks retail prices paid by consumers, PPI captures price changes from the seller’s perspective. As Ling emphasized in her tweet, “Unlike CPI, PPI is a leading indicator for inflation,” making it particularly valuable for forecasting broader economic trends before they affect consumer prices.



