Andy Corp. acquires truck fleet, warehouses in pair of deals

Andy Corp. announced Wednesday that it has acquired an asset-based trucking company and a 3PL providing warehouse services.
Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
The addition of Ontario-based JDW International and JMS Warehousing will add more than 60 trucks and 200,000 square feet of warehouse space to Andy Corp.’s network. The four locations acquired also include customs-bonded warehousing and nine acres of outdoor storage.
JDW specializes in truckload (expedited, dedicated and flatbed), less-than-truckload and local delivery transportation in Canada and the U.S.
“The addition enhances ANDY’s geographic coverage and creates operational synergies across its dedicated transportation, warehousing, integrated logistics, and fleet management divisions,” a news release said.
Current leadership at both JDW International and JMS Warehousing will remain in place.
Montreal-based Andy Corp. has a fleet of over 400 trucks and 800 trailers. Its 90-person support staff provide transportation, logistics, warehousing and distribution services throughout North America and Europe. It also operates a truck and trailer repair business, Tristan Fleet Management.
“By strengthening our capabilities across transportation, warehousing, and integrated logistics, we continue to build a scalable platform focused on delivering long-term value and resilient supply chain solutions that go far beyond commoditized and transactional freight services,” said Andreea Crisan, president and CEO at Andy Corp.