Andy Corp. acquires truck fleet, warehouses in pair of deals

Andy Corp. announced Wednesday that it has acquired an asset-based trucking company and a 3PL providing warehouse services.

Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The addition of Ontario-based JDW International and JMS Warehousing will add more than 60 trucks and 200,000 square feet of warehouse space to Andy Corp.’s network. The four locations acquired also include customs-bonded warehousing and nine acres of outdoor storage.

JDW specializes in truckload (expedited, dedicated and flatbed), less-than-truckload and local delivery transportation in Canada and the U.S.