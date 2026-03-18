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Andy Corp. acquires truck fleet, warehouses in pair of deals

Canadian transportation provider adds over 60 trucks, 200,000 square feet of space

Todd Maiden
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Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Andy Corp. announced Wednesday that it has acquired an asset-based trucking company and a 3PL providing warehouse services.

Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The addition of Ontario-based JDW International and JMS Warehousing will add more than 60 trucks and 200,000 square feet of warehouse space to Andy Corp.’s network. The four locations acquired also include customs-bonded warehousing and nine acres of outdoor storage.

JDW specializes in truckload (expedited, dedicated and flatbed), less-than-truckload and local delivery transportation in Canada and the U.S.

“The addition enhances ANDY’s geographic coverage and creates operational synergies across its dedicated transportation, warehousing, integrated logistics, and fleet management divisions,” a news release said.

Current leadership at both JDW International and JMS Warehousing will remain in place.

Montreal-based Andy Corp. has a fleet of over 400 trucks and 800 trailers. Its 90-person support staff provide transportation, logistics, warehousing and distribution services throughout North America and Europe. It also operates a truck and trailer repair business, Tristan Fleet Management.

“By strengthening our capabilities across transportation, warehousing, and integrated logistics, we continue to build a scalable platform focused on delivering long-term value and resilient supply chain solutions that go far beyond commoditized and transactional freight services,” said Andreea Crisan, president and CEO at Andy Corp.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.