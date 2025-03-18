Another cargo airline downsizes operations as parcel business dries up

AirExplore, a Slovakia-based contract carrier for other airlines, is disengaging from cargo flying because of limited demand for narrowbody freighters and will focus on its passenger business, FreightWaves has learned.

The news follows other recent examples of small or midsize airlines that provide supplemental capacity to network carriers discontinuing or downsizing cargo operations amid a glut of standard-size freighters and stagnant parcel volumes.

AirExplore, a subsidiary of Lithuanian-owned holding company Avia Solutions Group, earlier this month issued a vague statement about changing its approach to cargo operations to align with market conditions. The statement was buried in a news release about airlines securing additional airlift from third-party providers to keep up with travel demand.

The airline is reducing its cargo fleet by two or three aircraft, returning aircraft to lessors and subleasing some units to other carriers because of the slowdown in business, spokesperson Silvije Sileike said in an email message. It continues to seek long-term transportation service agreements for its remaining aircraft.



