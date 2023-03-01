ArcBest touts system for loading, unloading trailer in one motion

ArcBest announced Wednesday the launch of warehouse freight movement technology that allows all of the freight on a trailer to be loaded or unloaded at once.

The Vaux Freight Movement System incorporates software and hardware, a 26-foot-long mobile platform and a coupler that can connect to most forklifts, to move freight on and off a trailer. Freight filling an entire trailer is positioned on the mobile platform and when unloaded to a warehouse floor it can be serviced from all sides simultaneously by multiple forklifts.

The mobile platform can fit into a less-than-truckload pup trailer or two units can be used to fill a 53-foot trailer. The platform can be reconfigured in numerous ways to accommodate various freight dimensions with the operating system dictating the best configuration, placement and workflows. Loading and unloading can be accomplished in less than five minutes and doesn’t require multiple forklifts to enter the trailer or dockworkers to insert load bars.

“In many of our customers’ warehouses, the traditional way of loading and unloading trailers one piece at a time is impacting their supply chains,” said Judy McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “With Vaux, our innovation teams have developed solutions to address these challenges, allowing transformation in the way freight moves.”

The software provides real-time load visibility at the warehouse level and while the freight is in transit and can be integrated into existing warehouse management systems. Reductions in driver wait times and damage claims, as well as improvements in dock utilization and lower operating costs, were cited as benefits.

“The level of speed, efficiency and visibility Vaux offers is game-changing for companies facing supply chain challenges such as congested docks, damage, throughput issues and a need to operate more sustainably,” said Michael Newcity, ArcBest’s chief innovation officer and president of ArcBest Technologies.

“The ability to pull an entire shipment off a trailer in one movement is groundbreaking. And with customizable Mobile Platforms, those with freight that can’t be stacked can now move fully loaded trailers for a more sustainable operation.”

ArcBest has invested more than $90 million in freight-handling technology over the last four years.

Vaux started as a pilot with ArcBest’s customers in 2019 as a means of improving freight handling at warehouses. Named after a bird, the Vaux’s Swift, which is known for its swarming, synchronized movements, ArcBest said it will continue testing the technology with customers.

A year ago, ArcBest announced a $25 million investment in Phantom Auto, which provides the software to operate forklifts and yard trucks remotely.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

