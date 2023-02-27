Saia adds next-day lanes in Northeast, mid-Atlantic

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia said Monday it added 78 lanes to its next-day service offering.

The new lanes were added primarily in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Ohio, shaving one day off previous delivery times. Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) now runs 435 next-day lanes in those markets.

“Since we began our expansion in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets, our primary goal has been to provide our customers with more direct service points, supported by our industry-leading transportation and logistics services,” said Ray Ramu, chief customer officer.

The company embarked on an aggressive growth campaign in 2017, opening 20 terminals in the Northeast since. Saia opened 11 new terminals last year and will open a total of five new locations by the spring, including two recent additions in West Virginia and a second location serving Kansas City.

Saia has opened a total of 42 terminals over the last five years and has a real estate pipeline consisting of more than 30 projects under consideration for the next several years.

In total, the carrier has 190 terminals throughout its national network.





“This investment in our network has allowed us to get closer to the customer and offer the best service in the industry,” Patrick Sugar, EVP of operations, said. “Proximity to the customer creates an ability to say ‘yes’ and increased density lets us continue to improve transit times while maintaining the consistency we demand from our teams.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

