Are we waiting for a shipping tsunami? — Great Quarter, Guys

Plus a sad update from the host team

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, April 27, 2021
0 44 1 minute read

It’s a sad day for the dynamic duo of Seth Holm and Andrew Cox as this marks Holm’s last episode of Great Quarter, Guys. They make it a good one with an in-depth discussion about the tidal wave of imports crossing the Pacific Ocean. 

First up on “you care or nah?” they give their thoughts on UPS’ rock star first quarter, the comeback of Crocs and a decision from Lowe’s to acquire flooring brand Stainmaster. 

Cox and Holm use a report from Nerijus Poskus, vice president of global ocean at freight forwarder Flexport, to explain the incredible amount of freight still coming into the U.S. and why it is not expected to abate anytime soon. 

Poskus said imports are currently sitting at 1.5 times pre-pandemic levels and even though the data is slightly skewed from year-to-year because of COVID, these levels are still unprecedented. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

