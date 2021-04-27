Are we waiting for a shipping tsunami? — Great Quarter, Guys

It’s a sad day for the dynamic duo of Seth Holm and Andrew Cox as this marks Holm’s last episode of Great Quarter, Guys. They make it a good one with an in-depth discussion about the tidal wave of imports crossing the Pacific Ocean.

First up on “you care or nah?” they give their thoughts on UPS’ rock star first quarter, the comeback of Crocs and a decision from Lowe’s to acquire flooring brand Stainmaster.

Cox and Holm use a report from Nerijus Poskus, vice president of global ocean at freight forwarder Flexport, to explain the incredible amount of freight still coming into the U.S. and why it is not expected to abate anytime soon.

Poskus said imports are currently sitting at 1.5 times pre-pandemic levels and even though the data is slightly skewed from year-to-year because of COVID, these levels are still unprecedented.



