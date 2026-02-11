Asia-U.S. ocean freight rates give up 2026 gains

Ocean container rates on the benchmark eastbound trans-Pacific have given up gains won in 2026 as muted demand marks a lull that could last until the peak shipping season.

“And while ocean rates typically ease as the holiday approaches, they normally remain elevated relative to levels before the rush until after the post-holiday backlog is cleared,” said Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO) analyst Judah Levine, in a note to clients.

The Freightos Baltic Index shows Asia-U.S. West Coast prices tumbled 21% to $1,916 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU) in the latest week. Asia-U.S. East Coast rates fell by 10% to $3,457 per FEU.

Freightos is a contributor to SONAR ocean data.