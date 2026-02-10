Port of New York-New Jersey box gains shake off trade reset

The Port of New York and New Jersey was the nation’s second-busiest U.S. port for loaded twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2025.

The six terminals in the New York harbor complex moved 5,955,798 loaded TEUs over the year, a 2.8% increase from 2024, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The gains outpaced the Port of Los Angeles, where container volume fell by 0.6% for the year. The top U.S. import gateway was hit by weaker imports from China, which fell by 20% in dollar value.

In December, the busiest East Coast seaport moved 435,352 loaded TEUs. This was a 5.6% decrease from December 2024, but down from 5,520,446 TEUs in November of a total 8,245,060 TEUs volume.