New CBP vessel rule targets high-risk exports

WASHINGTON — A decades-old reliance on paper-based export documentation is set to end for container vessel operators and exporters under a new proposed rulemaking from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 180-page proposed rule, set to officially publish on Tuesday, will require the advance electronic submission of Electronic Export Manifest data for all vessel cargo departing the United States.

“The requirement to submit manifest data electronically under specific time frames will facilitate a more efficient trade process for all parties involved,” CBP stated in the rule’s preamble.

“The submission of electronic manifest data will significantly increase CBP’s ability to identify high-risk cargo, to ensure cargo security, and to prevent smuggling, as the earlier electronic submission allows CBP to use its Automated Targeting System (ATS) to assess all export manifest data transmitted.