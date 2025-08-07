Trade expert predicts 200% surge in tariff-fraud crackdowns

As another round of tariffs kicked into gear on Thursday, trade expert Rennie Alston warned importers that regulators will be doubling down on ensuring that the growing list of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are properly paid.

“Today every importer is paying more tariffs than they did prior to 12:01am this morning -– it’s challenging to stay abreast of them,” Alston, CEO of customs consultant Alston Group, told attendees at a supply chain summit hosted by Jarrett, a 3PL.

Alston speaking at Jarrett’s supply chain summit Thursday. (Photo: Jarrett)

Alston was referring to the latest slate of tariffs the administration announced last week that went into effect on Thursday. Along with those and previous tariffs, Alston said, has come a level of compliance scrutiny from the government – specifically the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) – that he has not seen before.

“What is new, over the last year, is direct communications from the Department of Justice on issues in which the [customs compliance] matter is referred from customs to the Department of Justice for immediate enforcement action.”